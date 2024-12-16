Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named first-team All-American

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named the first All-American from Arizona since linebacker Scooby Wright on Monday. McMillan was one of three first-team wide receivers with Nick Nash from San Jose State and Xavier Restrepo of Miami by the Associated Press.

McMillan is third nationally with 1,319 receiving yards and has 84 receptions and eight touchdowns.. Nash was first nationally with 104 receptions, 1,382 receiving yards and 16 TDs in 2024. Travis Hunter of Colorado won the Biletnikoff Award last week as the best WR nationally.

McMillan set the Arizona program record with 3,423 receiving yards, is fourth with 213 career receptions and third all-time with 26 career TDs. McMillan passed his position coach Bobby Wade to become Arizona's top career receiver. Mike Thomas holds the Arizona career record with 259 receptions.

Juron Criner has the Arizona record with 32 career TD receptions. McMillan is the first All-American WR from Arizona since Dennis Northcutt in 1999. The late Theo Bell in 1975 is the only other Arizona All-American WR. Running back Kadeem Carey in 2013 is the last Arizona offensive All-American.

The honor from the AP comes after they named McMillan a third-team All-American in 2023. McMillan was previously named first-team All-American by CBS Sports/247Sports and Pro Football Focus. Walter Camp named McMillan as a second-team All-American.

McMillan began the 2024 season with Arizona program records of 304 receiving yards and four TDs on 10 receptions in a 61-39 Wildcats' win over New Mexico. McMillan is a projected consensus first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Based on projections, McMillan should be the highest-drafted first-round pick from Arizona since 1990.

McMillan concludes his Arizona career as one of the best and most honored players in program history. Arizona signed McMillan in the 2022 class as the highest-ranked prospect in program history. McMillan was the 51st prospect, fifth WR and fourth player in California in 2022 out of Anaheim Servite.