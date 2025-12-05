Auburn at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Auburn is the fourth-ranked team Arizona will play this season when the Wildcats host the Tigers on Saturday night. The Tigers enter the game on Saturday night, 20th, in the Associated Press Top 25 and 24th in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Arizona has wins over Connecticut and Florida, who were ranked third nationally when they played and 15th-ranked UCLA. Auburn lost to then-number-one Houston and seventh-ranked Michigan and has a victory over 14th-ranked St. John's in their inaugural season under Steven Pearl.

Auburn has seven wins and two losses in 2025-26. Auburn defeated North Carolina State 83-73 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday. The Tigers are 20th in KenPom against the 51st toughest schedule nationally. Arizona is eighth in KenPom against the 110th SOS.

Auburn is led by guards Keyshawn Hall, averaging 20.9 points per game, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists and Tahaad Pettiford, posting 15.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 3.0 APG. The Tigers play uptempo and are 41st nationally, averaging 88.5 PPG.

Auburn at Arizona Game Information and Television

Auburn at Arizona will tip off at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Dave Pasch will call play-by-play and Sean Farnham is the analyst. Arizona is making its sixth appearance on national television in 2025-26 and playing its first game this season on ESPN.

Auburn at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite over Auburn by the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Auburn is -105. Laying the points with Arizona is -115. Auburn is +115 on the money line and Arizona is -410. The over/under for Auburn at Arizona is -160.5.

Point Spread Analysis

Auburn is 7-2 against the point-spread in 2025-26 and Arizona is 4-3. Saturday night is the first true road game for Auburn in 2025-26. Auburn is 3-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 on neutral court. Arizona is 1-3 against the point spread at home in 2025-26.

Over/under Analysis

Seven out of the nine Auburn games in 2025-26 have exceeded the over. Three out of the seven Arizona games have gone over. Three out of five Auburn games against power conference opponents have gone over. Two out of the three Arizona games against power conference opponents have gone under this season.

Arizona versus Auburn series history

Auburn has won both games in the series against Arizona. The Tigers won the first meeting 73-63 in the 1986 NCAA Tournament. Auburn beat Arizona 73-57 in the second game in the series at the 2018 Maui Invitational.