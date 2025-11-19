Baylor at Arizona matches up Top 10 ranked pass units nationally

Arizona has held six consecutive opponents under 200 yards passing. Baylor has eclipsed 200 yards passing in all but one game in 2025. The Bears have three games over 400 yards passing in 2025 and another three over 300 yards.

Arizona enters its game against Baylor seventh nationally, allowing 159.5 passing yards per game. Baylor is second nationally, averaging 324.4 passing YPG. Baylor is 87th, averaging 140.5 rushing YPG. Arizona has the 67th-ranked run defense, allowing 146.7 rushing yards.

The Arizona pass defense against the Baylor passing offense will play a big role in the outcome of the game on Saturday. Arizona is allowing 138.7 passing YPG in its seven wins and 208.0 in its three losses in 2025. Baylor averages 338.0 passing YPG in its five wins and 310.8 in its five losses.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson is first nationally, averaging 321.0 passing YPG. Cincinnati, who Arizona defeated 30-24 on Saturday, by far had the most success as a pass defense against Baylor. Cincinnati held Baylor to season lows of 18 completions, 26 attempts, 137 passing yards and 5.3 yards per attempt.

"The challenge we have is enormous." — Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, on Baylor, which has the second-most passing yards in college football this season — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 18, 2025

The best pass defense against Baylor could be time of possession on offense. Cincinnati was on offense for 35:15 against Baylor. The Bearcats took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held time of possession for 10:39. After trailing Cincinnati 24-0, Baylor rallied to cut the deficit to 24-20 before losing 41-20.

Baylor has three receivers with over 35 receptions, 500 receiving yards and at least five touchdowns. The previous best passing offense Arizona played this season was Hawaii. Hawaii is ninth nationally, averaging 302.4 passing YPG. Arizona held Hawaii to 210 passing yards with no TDs and three interceptions in a 40-6 win in the season opener.

The worst game for the Arizona pass defense was by far against Iowa State. Iowa State had 288 passing yards with seven completions of at least 19 yards, six for 22 or more, four of 30 or more and three of more than 40. Arizona needs to limit the big plays to have success limiting Baylor through the air.