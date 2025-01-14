Baylor at Arizona: Miami at Duke: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona and Baylor will play for the first time since 2019 and the 11th time ever on Tuesday night at McKale Center. The game is one of many during the inaugural season for Arizona in the Big XII that can be the foundation of a future rivalry. Baylor has become one of the best programs nationally under Scott Drew.

Arizona and Baylor have gotten off to shaky starts after being ranked in the top 10 to begin the season. Arizona is currently just out of the national rankings and Baylor is barely holding on at the bottom of the top 25. Baylor at Arizona was named one of the top 10 games of the week by Andy Katz of NCAA.Com.

Arizona and Baylor are two of the best offensive teams nationally and in the Big XII. Arizona is third in the Big XII averaging 84.4 points per game and Baylor is fourth averaging 82.1. Rebounding will be critical on Tuesday. Arizona is seventh nationally with a 9.4 rebounding margin per game and Baylor is 44th at 6.2.

Baylor is led by Miami transfer Norchad Omier who is averaging 15.9 points per game and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor. Five Baylor players average double figures and six post at least 8.3 PPG. Josh Ojianwuna is the only player in the Baylor rotation who is at least 6'10.

Baylor at Arizona Fan Duel odds

Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite over Baylor per FanDuel. Taking Baylor and the points is minus 106. Laying the points with Arizona is minus 114. Baylor is plus 195 on the money line and Arizona is minus 240. The over/under is 149.5.

Arizona versus Baylor series history

Arizona and Baylor have split their all-series with each team winning five games. Arizona is 3-1 at McKale. Baylor won the last two games versus Arizona in a home-and-home series played in 2018 and 2019. Arizona and Baylor played three times on neutral courts in the 1940s in Dallas.

Baylor at Arizona TV

Jon Sciambi is calling the play-by-play with Jay Williams as the analyst for Baylor at Arizona with a 9 PM MT tipoff on ESPN.

Baylor at Arizona predictions

Arizona should continue rolling at home. The spread is tight. Arizona on the money line and the over seem like good bets. Arizona and Baylor both like to play an up-tempo game. Behind the home crowd Arizona wins.