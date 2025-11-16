Baylor at Arizona receives kickoff time and network television designation

Baylor at Arizona will kick off at 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time on TNT as announced on Sunday morning. Baylor beat Arizona 20-15 in the 1992 Sun Bowl in the only meeting between the programs. Baylor at Arizona was originally on a six-day hold before being announced on Sunday.

Arizona improved to 7-3 with a 30-24 win at number 25 Cincinnati on Saturday. Baylor fell to 5-5- with a 55-28 loss at 13th-ranked Utah on Saturday. The Bears need one more win to become bowl-eligible. Baylor is the final home game for Arizona. Arizona State hosts Arizona in the final regular-season game on November 28.

Arizona and Baylor have both played Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati in 2025. Arizona won all three of those games. Baylor beat Oklahoma State and Kansas State, but lost to Cincinnati. The Bears enter the game against the Wildcats with losses in three of their past four games.

Arizona has won its past three games after ending a two-game losing streak. The win at Cincinnati secured a winning season for Arizona, including their bowl game. With one more win, Arizona will double its total from 2024 during its first season under Brent Brennan.

Saturday will be the third early to mid afternoon home kickoff for Arizona. Arizona kicked off against Oklahoma State at noon MST and Kansas at 1:30. The Wildcats won both of those games. Arizona enters the game against Baylor with a 5-1 home record in 2025.

The Baylor game will also be the third appearance for Arizona on TNT in 2025. Arizona games against Hawaii and Oklahoma State were also on TNT. The final game of the regular season at Arizona State on November 28 will kick off at 8 PM MST on Fox. Arizona will learn its bowl destination on December 7.