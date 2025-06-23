Bennedict Maturin and T.J. McConnell have big games but Indiana loses NBA Finals G7

Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana in scoring with 24 points and T.J. McConnell scored 12 of his 16 points in the third quarter, but they were outscored by the Oklahoma City Thunder 34-20 to more or less put the game away and win the NBA Championship in seven games with a 103-91 victory on Sunday.

McConnell also finished with six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on 8-13 from the field. Indiana starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton scored nine points in seven minutes before leaving the game with an Achilles injury, which led to McConnell playing a season-high 28 minutes.

Mathurin played 33 minutes, made six of his 14 shots from the field, two out of five three-point attempts and all 10 free throws with 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Mathurin also scored 27 points as Indiana won game three 116-107 to take a two-games-to-one lead.

McConnell scored in double figures in four of the last five games. In the NBA Finals, McConnell averaged 12.0 points per game, 3.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Mathurin averaged 12.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 1.3 APG in the 2025 NBA Finals.

pic.twitter.com/2nekCQAwyk — PacersMuse (@pacersmuse) June 23, 2025

Mathurin and McConnell had the biggest impact on the NBA Finals by an Arizona alum since Aaron Gordon averaged 14.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 3.0 APG while shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 55.6 percent on three-point attempts for the Denver Nuggets as they won their first NBA title.

Haliburton, Mathurin, McConnell and Pascal Siakam are part of a young corps for Indiana, which should continue to be a contender in the Eastern Conference for the next few seasons. Mathurin and McConnell playing for Indiana ensured an 11th consecutive NBA Finals with an Arizona alum on a roster.

With the NBA Finals and the 2024-25 season complete, the focus will shift to the draft on Wednesday. Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant is projected to be selected somewhere between 10th and 15th. Bryant will become the first Arizona player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since Mathurin in 2022.