Bethune-Cookman at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona plays its final 2025 non-conference game on Monday night when they host Bethune-Cookman. Monday night is the fifth game for Bethune-Cookman against a Power Conference opponent. Bethune-Cookman previously lost to Auburn, Miami, Indiana and Missouri.

Auburn beat Bethune-Cookman 95-90 in the season opener. Arizona defeated Auburn 97-68 on December 6. The Bethune-Cookman losses to Miami, Indiana and Missouri were all by at least 22-point margins.

Arizona defeated San Diego State 68-45 on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman lost 112-53 at St. Louis in its most recent game. Arizona enters the game with Bethune-Cookman eighth nationally with a 22.6 scoring margin. Bethune-Cookman is 337th nationally with an 11.5 scoring margin.

Bethune-Cookman challenged Auburn by shooting 50.0 percent from the field and making 12 of their 23 three-point attempts. Auburn shot 45.6 percent from the field against B-C and made six of 23 three-point attempts. Auburn won the game by making 27 free throws to eight for B-C.

Bethune-Cookman at Arizona: Game time and television

Bethune-Cookman at Arizona will tipoff at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+. Arizona alums Matt Muhlbach will call the play-by-play and Corey Williams will provide the analysis.

Bethune-Cookman at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 38.5-point favorite over Bethune-Cookman per the FanDuel odds. Taking the points with Bethune-Cookman -115 and laying the points with Arizona is -105.

Arizona versus Bethune-Cookman Series History

Arizona beat Bethune-Cookman 78-45 in 2010 in the only meeting between the programs.

Scouting Bethune-Cookman

Senior guard Jakobi Heady leads Bethune-Cookman, averaging 16.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Quentin Heady, Arterio Morris and Daniel Rouzan also average in double figures for the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman is coached by former NBA Star Reggie Theus.

Bethune-Cookman is 286th in the NCAA Net Ratings and 259th in KenPom. The Wildcats are 254th in KenPom offense and 245th in defense. Arizona is second in KenPom and the NetRatings and eighth in offense and second in defense.