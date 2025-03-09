Big 12 Men's Tournament: Arizona's Schedule, Results and Viewing Guide

Arizona will play its inaugural game in the Big 12 Tournament at 6:30 PM against either sixth seeded Kansas, 11th seed Utah or 14th seed Central Florida. Central Florida and Utah play at 6:30 PM Mountain Standard time on Tuesday in the fourth game of the day on ESPN+.

Kansas plays the winner on Wednesday which will also be set for a 6:30 PM MST Tipoff on ESPN+. Arizona beat Central Florida 88-80 on January 11 and Utah more recently with an 83-66 victory on February 26, with both games at McKale Center. Kansas beat Arizona 83.-76 on Saturday.

Arizona is the third seed in its first Big 12 Tournament. Houston is the top seed and Texas Tech who is seeded third is on the same half of the bracket as Arizona. BYU is the fourth seed in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament. The Big 12 Tournament begins at 9:30 MST on Tuesday with 12th-seed Oklahoma State 13th-seeded Cincinnati.

The winner of Oklahoma State and Cincinnati advances to play fifth seeded Iowa State. Ninth seed TCU versus 16th seed Colorado will play the second game on Tuesday with the winner advancing to play eighth seed West Virginia. Houston will await the winners on Thursday with a noon MST Tipoff.

Tenth seeded Kansas State will play 15th seed Arizona State on Tuesday with a 4 PM MST tipoff on ESPN+. The winner between Arizona State and Kansas State will advance to play seventh seed Baylor at the same time on Wednesday. Texas Tech will play whoever emerges between Arizona State, Kansas State and Baylor.

If Arizona advances to the semifinal, they lost to Kansas State, swept Arizona State and Baylor and split with Texas Tech against their four possible opponents. Arizona would play at 6:30 PM MT on Friday night in the second semifinal if they advance. The Big 12 Tournament Championship Game is at 3 PM MST on Saturday.