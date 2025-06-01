Big official visit weekend for Arizona on offense, including 3 4-star prospects

Arizona is hosting six offensive prospects this weekend that include four-star prospects. athlete Paris Melvin Jr., quarterback Jaden O'Neal, who is committed to Oklahoma and wide receiver Brayden Robinson. Melvin has excelled at defensive back, as a returner and running back, throughout his high school career.

Offensive tackle Khalil Sanogo, WR Caleb Smith and tight end Henry Gabalis, who are Arizona commits, are all three-star prospects visiting the Wildcats this weekend on official visits. Arizona has five commits in the 2026 class that includes interior offensive lineman Michael Langi and WR Hamisi Juma with Gabalis and Smith.

O'Neal is the 214th 2026 prospect, 14th QB and top player in Oklahoma out of Mustang per the 247Sports composite rankings. Florida State is hosting O'Neal the weekend of June 15 and he will begin his visit at Oklahoma on June 20, per On3. Oklahoma is also recruiting 2026 QB Bowe Bentley which could influence O'Neal's commitment.

Melvin is the 290th prospect, 16th athlete and 38th player in Texas out of Cypress in 2026. Baylor, Houston, Mississippi and Texas A&M are all hosting Melvin for official visits in June. Melvin had 147 carries for 1,091 yards and 18 touchdowns with 22 receptions for another 352 yards and three scores in 2024.

Melvin has stated several schools are presenting him the option of playing on defense, offense and special teams. Defensively, Melvin had 13 tackles, four passes defended and one interception. Melvin was more prolific as a returner in 2023 with 14 punt returns for 215 yards.

Robinson is the 336th prospect, 52nd WR and 44th player in Texas out of Red Oak. Miami and Notre Dame are hosting Robinson for official visits the next two weekends. Notre Dame is the prohibitive favorite for a commitment from Robinson at 75.4 percent, per On3.

Sonogo is taking official visits to California, North Carolina, UNLV and Kansas State after Arizona in June. Kansas State is a slight favorite for a Sonogo commitment at 24.7 percent, with Arizona at 21.6 percent. UNLV has an 18.5 percent chance for a Sonogo commitment and California and UNC are at 15.4 percent.

Gabalis has been committed to Arizona since April out of Everett, Washington, Archbishop Murphy. Per 247Sports, Gabalis also has an official visit scheduled to Oregon State the weekend of June 6. The recruitment for Gabalis at Arizona is being led by TE coach Josh Miller.

Smith committed to Arizona about two weeks before Gabalis. No other official visits are scheduled for Smith per his 247Sports and On3 profile pages. Per 247Sports, Smith has run multiple sub-11-second 100-yard meters for the Allen, Texas, High School track team.

Getting Melvin, O'Neal and Robinson on campus are good developments for the Arizona football staff. Arizona needs to start signing more four-star prospects. Wide receiver Isaiah Mizzell was the only 2025 four-star signee for Arizona. The 2026 class needs to be pivotal for Brent Brennan and the Arizona staff.