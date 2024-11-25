Big XII barely in post week 13 12-team College Football Playoff rankings prediction
With every team in the Big XII with at least two losses, the conference is barely hanging on to a berth in the College Football Playoff rankings prediction. BYU has gone from being ranked sixth nationally and the predicted third seed to being out of the CFP with two consecutive losses.
Colorado was trending up with four consecutive wins before losing to Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday. Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State and Colorado are all 6-2 entering the final weekend of the regular season. Arizona State and Iowa State would qualify for the Big XII Championship Game with a win.
Arizona State is the highest- Big XII team in the week 14 national polls. The Sun Devils are 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 15th in the US LBM Coaches poll. Iowa State, BYU and Colorado are in the AP Top 25 and the Cyclones and Cougars are also in the Coaches Poll.
If Arizona State or Iowa State do not win out, the Big XII is in extreme danger of not having a team earn a CFP berth. Iowa State is 17th in both polls. Tulane of the American Athletic Conference is one spot behind Iowa State in both polls. The top five conference champions earn a berth in the CFP.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Oregon
11-0
2
Texas
10-1
3
SMU
10-1
4
Boise State
10-1
5
Ohio State
10-1
6
Penn State
10-1
7
Notre Dame
10-1
8
Georgia
9-2
9
Miami
10-1
10
Tennessee
9-2
11
Indiana
10-1
12
Arizona State
9-2
Boise State, whose only loss was at Oregon, projects to be the fourth seed in the CFP behind the Big XII champion entering week 14. That could change if Boise State suffers another loss. The remaining predictions, posted above are Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Indiana and Arizona State.
Arizona has a big opportunity to play spoiler at home on Saturday afternoon. A win by the Wildcats over the Sun Devils will knock ASU out of the Big XII Championship Game and end any possibility of earning a CFP berth. ASU is the projected fifth conference champion as the highest-ranked Big XII team in week 14.
If the projected rankings hold, ASU would begin the playoffs on the road as the 12th seed at fifth-seeded Ohio State. Penn State would host 11th-seed Indiana, Eighth-ranked Georgia would host Miami and number seven Notre Dame would host 10th-seed Tennessee.
The CFP Rankings will likely look slightly different than the above. Miami will rank higher than SMU in the CFP Rankings, but the Mustangs lead the ACC with a 7-0 record and have already clinched a berth in the ACC Championship Game. Miami has to win at Syracuse on Saturday to clinch its ACC Game title berth.
It's pure conjecture at this point to determine if there are any locks for the CFP. Oregon is the most likely. The Ducks have clinched a berth in the Big 10 Championship Game and appear to be in the CFP. The top seven minus Boise State will become CFP locks with wins this weekend.