Big XII change at top post week 10 College Football Playoff rankings prediction
The 23-22 Texas Tech win at Iowa State on Saturday changed the balance of Power in the Big XII. BYU is now in control to earn the Big XII berth to the College Football Playoff. If BYU wins out they will earn a berth in the Big XII title game. Colorado and Iowa State are tied for second in the Big XII with one loss.
BYU is currently the highest-ranked Big XII team at ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 and LBM Coaches Polls. Iowa State is 17th and 18th in the polls and Colorado is 21st and 24th. The winner of the Big XII Championship Game earns an automatic berth to the CFP and bye to the quarterfinals.
Oregon remains the top team nationally at 9-0. With the projected top four conference championships receiving a bye and the top seeds the other predicated top teams are 8-1 Georgia second, 9-0 Miami third and BYU at 8-0 fourth. Those four would receive the byes as predicted after week 10.
Ohio State is fifth after earning a 20-13 win at Penn State on Saturday. Texas is sixth, followed by Penn State, seventh, Tennessee eighth, Indiana ninth, Notre Dame 10th, SMU 11th and Boise State 12th. Ohio State Texas, Penn State and Tennessee would host home games in the CFP.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Oregon
9-0
2
Georgia
7-1
3
Miami
9-0
4
BYU
8-0
5
Ohio State
7-1
6
Texas
7-1
7
Penn State
7-1
8
Tennessee
7-1
9
Indiana
9-0
10
Notre Dame
7-1
11
SMU
8-1
12
Boise State
7-1
If Colorado and Iowa State win out the final berth in the Big XII title game will be decided by winning percentage versus common conference opponents. Colorado and Iowa State do not play in 2024. Central Florida, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Utah are the four common opponents for Colorado and Iowa State.
The Big XII winner is likely to be the fourth seed in the CFP. Miami at 9-0 is the current projected third seed. by Oregon who leads the Big 10 and Georgia who is the highest-ranked team in the SEC team i second. Arizona will finish the season versus Houston, TCU and Arizona State. All three are basically out of the Big XII title race.