Big XII gaining clarity post week 7 12-team College Football Playoff rankings prediction
BYU needed a fourth quarter Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter touchdown pass with 10 seconds left to beat Oklahoma State 38-35 and improve to 7-0. Iowa State needed a one-yard Rocco Brecht run with 30 seconds remaining to beat Central Florida 38-35 to go to 7-0. BYU and Oklahoma State are the only undefeated teams with 4-0 Big XII records.
BYU is at Central Florida on Saturday and Iowa State has a bye week. Arizona will not have a chance in the remainder of the 2024 season to play spoiler. All of the remaining 2024 Arizona opponents have at least two Big XII losses. Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State and Texas Tech all have 3-1 Big XII records.
The College Football Playoff rankings predictions have changed frequently over the last few weeks. The Georgia win over Texas moves the Bulldogs back into a predicted College Football Playoff bye and Oregon elevates into the top spot vacated by Texas. Miami and Iowa State remain third and fourth after their wins.
Ohio State moves into the fifth spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions after Georgia moved up three places. Texas falls from first to sixth. Penn State with a game versus Ohio State on November 2 critical in the Big 10 race. Tennessee is eighth after beating Alabama.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Oregon
7-0
2
Georgia
6-1
3
Miami
7-0
4
Iowa State
7-0
5
Ohio State
5-1
6
Texas
6-1
7
Penn State
6-0
8
Tennessee
6-1
9
LSU
5-1
10
Clemson
5-1
11
Indiana
5-1
12
Boise State
5-1
LSU is ninth with a huge game at Texas A&M this season. The Tigers are Aggies are the only SEC teams with unbeaten conference records. Clemson continued to roll with a 48-31 win over Virginia on Saturday. Indiana makes its inaugural appearance after a 56-7 win over Nebraska.
Boise State continues to each the Group of Five spot in the CFP as the leader in the Mountain West. UNLV hosts Boise State on Saturday in a game with huge implications. UNLV would earn its way back in the CFP Rankings Predictions with a win over the Broncos.