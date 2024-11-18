Big XII lost top 4 seed in post week 12 College Football Playoff predictions
The 17-13 loss by BYU on Saturday night to Kansas dropped the Cougars below Boise State in the national rankings. That is critical for a top-four seed and a bye in the College Football Playoff. Boise State is 12th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 13th in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
BYU dropped from seventh in both polls to 14th in the AP Top 25 and 15th in the Coaches Poll. Losing a top four seed and the bye to the quarterfinals is a bad look for the Big XII in their first season after expanding to 16 teams. BYU and Colorado need to win out to earn a berth in the Big XII Championship Game.
BYU is at Arizona State and hosts Houston in its last two games. Colorado is at Kansas and hosts winless in the Big XII Oklahoma State to finish the 2024 season. Arizona State and Iowa State are still in the running for a Big XII title game berth as the only other teams in the conference with two losses or less.
The Predicted College Football Playoff rankings stayed the same in the top two. Oregon and Texas won gritty road games to remain first and second nationally. SMU moved up to third as the leader in the ACC. Boise State moves up from 12th to fourth with the loss by BYU.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Oregon
11-0
2
Texas
9-1
3
SMU
9-1
4
Boise State
9-1
5
Ohio State
9-1
6
Penn State
9-1
7
Indiana
10-0
8
Notre Dame
9-1
9
Alabama
8-2
10
Georgia
8-2
11
Miami
9-1
12
BYU
8-1
Ohio State remains fifth after beating Northwestern. Indiana is at Ohio State on Saturday in a contest that gives the winner a win-out scenario to reach the Big XII Championship Game. Penn State is sixth in the post week 12 CFP predictive rankings, followed by Indiana, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Miami and BYU.
BYU remains in the rankings as the top team in the Big XII. Tennessee dropped out after its loss to Georgia. Miami moves back in during a bye week. The at-large berths are tight and should gain some clarity over the final two weeks of the regular season and conference championship weekend.