Big XII Names Arizona Quarterback Noah Fifita Offensive Player of the Week

After tying a career high with five touchdown passes, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was named the Big XII Offensive Player of the Week. Fifita led a big-play Arizona offense with 11 completions of 15 yards or more in their 41-13 win over Oklahoma State.

Fifita led a prolific Arizona passing game as Oklahoma State appeared to be committed to shutting down the run. Ten Arizona players had receptions and seven receivers had catches of 15 or more yards. Fifita had 10 of the 11 completions for 15 or more yards.

Fifita was able to utilize the depth of the Arizona receiving corps. Three Arizona receivers had five receptions and another four recorded three catches. Fifita set a season high in passing yards and tied his top output in 2025 for TD passes.

Arizona scored a TD on its first drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead. The Wildcats scored TDs on three of their first five drives and scored points on four of its six first-half possessions to take a 24-6 lead at the end of the first half.

"Fifita found the endzone five times and guided the Wildcats to 41 points in their win over Oklahoma State. The Arizona quarterback threw for 376 yards, completed 28 of his 38 passes, and matched his career high with five touchdown passes. Fifita eclipsed 300 passing yards for the ninth time in his career as he moved into fourth and third in school history in career passing yards and passing touchdowns, respectively." Big XII Conference

The five TD passes were the first time Fifita reached that milestone in a Big XII game and the 376 passing yards were the most for the Arizona QB since the Wildcats joined the conference at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Fifita picked up the slack for an Arizona rushing offense that had 33 carries for 45 yards on Saturday against Oklahoma State. Fifita has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,341 yards, 13 TDs and three interceptions with 45 rushing yards and three TDs in 2025.

Fifita is averaging a career high 268.2 passing yards per game and is more than halfway to his season best of 25 touchdown passes with seven regular-season games remaining in 2025. Saturday was the second 300-yard game for Fifita in 2025 after he had 373 passing yards and five TDs in a 48-3 win over Weber State.