Big XII post week 8 12-team College Football Playoff rankings prediction
BYU moved in front in the Big XII standings with a 5-0 record after a 37-24 win at Central Florida. Arizona plays at Central Florida on Saturday. The Knights have lost five straight. Iowa State remains the highest ranked Big XII team in the national rankings after a bye week.
Iowa State is 7-0 this season. The Cyclones are 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 10th in the AFCA Coaches Poll. As the top0ranked team in the Big XII, Iowa State remains the projected representative from the conference in the projected College Football Playoff rankings predictions.
BYU is ninth in the AP Top 25 and 12th in the Coaches Poll. The Cougars have a good chance to earn an at-large berth in the CFP if they do not win the Big XII. Big 10 and SEC teams will continue to knock each other off in November. Some of the teams predicted to make the playoffs will be eliminated from contention in November.
BYU has a bye this weekend and Iowa State hosts Texas Tech. Colorado and Kansas State who are both 4-1 in the Big XII are still in contention for a berth in the conference title game. Kansas State plays at Houston on Saturday and Colorado has a bye week. Kansas State plays at Iowa State in the final week of the regular season.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Oregon
8-0
2
Georgia
6-1
3
Miami
8-0
4
Iowa State
7-0
5
Ohio State
6-1
6
Texas
7-1
7
Penn State
7-0
8
Tennessee
6-1
9
Clemson
6-1
10
Indiana
8-0
11
Notre Dame
7-1
12
Boise State
6-1
The ESPN Football Power Index gives BYU the best chance to win the Big XII at 33.1 percent. Iowa State is second at 31.8 percent, followed by Kansas State at 24.3 percent. There is a sharp dropoff to Colorado at 8.3 percent. All of the other Big XII teams have less than a one percent chance to win the Big XII per the FPI.
The current projections would have Iowa State playing the winner of the Ohio State versus Boise State semifinal game. Ohio State is a projected at-large team after losing to Oregon earlier this month. Boise State would earn a CFP berth as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.