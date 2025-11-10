Big-XII puts Arizona November 22 game versus Baylor on 6-day hold

The Big XII put the Baylor at Arizona game on November 22 on a six-day hold on Monday. Baylor at Arizona will be announced sometime after the week 12 games conclude on Saturday. Five other November 22 games were put on hold by the Big XII.

Arizona State at Colorado, BYU at Cincinnati, Kansas at Iowa State, Kansas State at Houston and TCU at Houston have all been placed on a six-day hold for November 22. Expect BYU at Cincinnati to get the marquee spot. The Cougars and Bearcats are tied for second place with 5-1 Big XII records.

Texas Tech currently leads the Big XII with a 6-1 conference record. Texas Tech beat BYU 29-7 on Saturday. Cincinnati lost its only conference game at Utah on November 1. Arizona State gave Texas Tech its only Big XII loss in 2025. Baylor is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big XII.

Baylor needs a win in its last three games to become bowl eligible. Arizona became bowl eligible after its 24-20 win over Kansas on Saturday. Baylor hosts Utah on Saturday and Houston on November 29 in its other two remaining 2025 regular season games.

Baylor defeated Arizona 20-15 in the 1992 Sun Bowl in the only meeting between the programs. Arizona is at Cincinnati on Saturday and Arizona State on November 29 in its other two remaining 2025 regular-season games. Arizona will learn its bowl destination on December 7,

Arizona is 5-1 at home during the 2025 regular season. BYU beat Arizona 33-27 in overtime on October 11 to give the Wildcats their only 2025 loss at home. Baylor is 2-2 on the road in 2025 and has lost its last two games away from home. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 60.7 percent chance to beat Baylor.