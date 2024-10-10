Big XII released 2024-25 TV Schedule with big changes how to watch Arizona
The Big XII released its 2024-25 television schedule, and Arizona fans must get used to a new way of watching games. Arizona's move from the Pac-12 to the Big XII will change how Wildcats fans watch basketball. Arizona will have 11 games this season, including the two exhibition games on ESPN Plus.
Nineteen Arizona games will air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU to be announced at a later date. Arizona at Arizona State on February 1 will be on CBS. Southern Utah at Arizona on December 7 is on the CBS Sports Network. Peacock will televise the Arizona at Wisconsin game on November 15.
Several games televised on the ESPN Networks have a predetermined channel. Duke at Arizona on November 22 will air on ESPN 2 at 8:30 PM Mountain Standard Time. Arizona versus Davidson in the Battle 4 Atlantis will air on Nov 27 at 5:30 PM MST on ESPN2. The other two Battle 4 Atlantis Games are to be determined.
Arizona versus UCLA at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on December 14 will be televised on ESPN2 with a 1:00 PM MST Tipoff. Arizona at Cincinnati on January 4 will be on ESPN2 with a 12:30 PM MST Tipoff. ESPN will versus Central Florida on January 11 at 8:00 PM MST and Baylor on January 14 at 9:00 PM MST.
The Arizona game on January 21 is on ESPN U on January 21 with a 7:00 PM MST tipoff. Iowa State at Arizona on January 27 8:30 PM MST in the wear white game on ESPN. Texas Tech at Arizona on January 27 will tipoff 8:30 PM MST on ESPN. Arizona at Baylor on February 17 will tipoff at 8:00 PM MST on ESPN.
Arizona at Iowa State on March 1 will tipoff at 7:00 PM MST on ESPN. Arizona will play at Kansas with a 2:00 PM tipoff time on ESPN in the final game of the regular season. The remainder of the 2024–25 Arizona games are on ESPN Plus or will be designated at a later time. ESPN Plus requires a separate subscription fee from ESPN.