Big XII Releases Arizona at Colorado Game Time and Television Network

Arizona at Colorado will kick off at 4 PM Mountain Daylight Time on FS1 on Saturday. Arizona had a week nine bye. Colorado lost 53-10 at Utah. Saturday will be the sixth prime-time game for Arizona in 2025. Arizona has played only two early afternoon games during the 2025 season.

Saturday will be the second consecutive game for Arizona televised on FS1. Arizona has played every game with the exception of the 48-3 win over Weber State in week two on national television. Arizona has also played on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and TNT during the 2025 season.

Arizona enters the game at Colorado with four wins and three losses overall and one and three in the Big XII. Colorado has three wins and five losses overall and is one and four in the Big XII. Arizona is tied for 12th in the Big XII with Central Florida.

Colorado leads the All-Time Series with Arizona 17-10. The Buffaloes won 34-7 in 2024 in Tucson. Arizona won 34-31 on a walkoff field goal in 2023 in Boulder. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games against the Buffaloes played in Boulder.

Colorado has lost three of its previous four games entering the game with Arizona. Arizona enters the game at Colorado with a two-game losing streak. Colorado's last win was a 24-17 upset victory over Iowa State on October 11 before a bye week.

Colorado has three wins and two losses at home in 2025. The only Colorado home losses in 2025 were to BYU and Georgia Tech, who enter November undefeated. Arizona will be attempting to win in Boulder in front of a homecoming crowd.

Arizona enters November needing two wins in its final five games to become bowl eligible. One more win will surpass the four-win season Arizona had during its inaugural year under Brent Brennan in 2025. Colorado has had a disappointing 2025 season after finishing with nine wins and four losses in 2024.