Big XII week 7 12-team College Football Playoff rankings predictions
The top contenders in the Big XII have emerged after seven weeks of the 2024 college football season. BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech are all 3-0. Arizona lost to BYU and Texas Tech in the past two weeks. Five teams in the Big XII are 2-1. Arizona State and Kansas State are the only two among those five with one loss overall.
Iowa State hosts Texas Tech on November 2 in a critical Big XII game. BYU does not play Iowa State or Texas Tech during the 2024 regular season. BYU does not have a ranked team remaining on its schedule. There could be an epic Big XII Championship Game showdown between the Cyclones and Cougars.
There was a lot of fluctuation in the College Football Playoff predictions this week. Oregon's 32-31 over Ohio State moved the Ducks to the projected second seed. Texas remains first, followed by Miami and Iowa State among the top four projected conference champions.
Penn State is the fifth seed as the highest-ranked at-large team after its overtime win at USC on Saturday. Penn State hosts Ohio State on November 2 in its toughest remaining regular season game. Ohio State fell to sixth after the loss to Oregon. Ohio State and Penn State are currently the lone Big 10 teams predicted to earn CFP berths.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Texas
6-0
2
Oregon
6-0
3
Miami
6-0
4
Iowa State
6-0
5
Penn State
6-0
6
Ohio State
5-1
7
Alabama
5-1
8
Georgia
5-1
9
LSU
5-1
10
Clemson
5-1
11
Notre Dame
5-1
12
Boise State
5-1
The SEC presently has the seventh through ninth seeds in the CFP. Alabama is seventh following a 27-25 escape versus South Carolina. The Gamecocks had the ball down two on the final drive. Georgia is one spot behind Alabama due to their loss in Tuscaloosa in September.
LSU makes its first appearance in the predicted CFP after its overtime win over Mississippi. Clemson has won five straight games after losing its season opener to Georgia. Notre Dame won at Texas A&M and Lousiville to give the Fighting Irish two wins over ranked teams. Boise State holds the Group of Five spot in the CFP.