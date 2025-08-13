Big XII will release injury reports similar to NFL beginning in 2025

The Big XII will join the ACC, Big 10 and SEC in issuing availability reports like the NFL beginning this season, according to Brett McMurphy of On3. The Big 10 was the first power conference to begin issuing injury reports in 2023, followed by the SEC in 2024 and now the ACC and Big XII in 2025.

Per McManus "The Big 12 will require football teams to provide daily reports three days before game day and a final one 90 minutes before kickoff, sources said...Big 12 football programs will designate players as “available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out.” Basketball programs will indicate if players are “available, game-time decision or out.”

The NFL injury designations are Out, Doubtful, and Questionable. Probable was eliminated in 2017, as most of the players that received that designation did play. Injury designations vary by conference. McMurphy stated all the conferences will release injury reports on their own websites.

Each of the other power conferences' availability report designations vary slightly. Arizona hosts Hawaii, Football Championship Subdivision opponent Weber State and Kansas State in non-conference in 2025. Nebraska is the next power conference non-league opponent in 2028.

The Big XII reported that 16 programs in the conference approved instituting availability reports. "Big 12 football programs will be required to submit daily reports beginning three days before each game" as stated on the conference's website.

Big XII basketball programs will be required to submit availability reports. The implementation of availability reports is widely thought to have been instituted to protect athletes from being pressured by gamblers to reveal inside information about injuries.

There are 38 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., that have some form of legalized gambling. The extent of the gambling and laws varies by state. Some states do not allow gamblers to place bets on games involving teams in their home state.