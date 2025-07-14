Boston Red Sox select Arizona shortstop Mason White in 4th round

The Boston Red Sox selected Arizona shortstop Mason White 118th overall in the fourth round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday morning. White is the third Arizona player selected after outfielders Brendan Summerhill and Aaron Walton were selected on Monday.

White has a slot value of $635,700. Boston also selected Virginia SS Henry Godbout in the Competitive Balance Round B on Sunday. The other three Boston draftees at the time White was drafted were pitchers. White is one of the most accomplished players in Arizona history.

White was named to multiple All-American teams, was second-team All-Big XII and the Big XII Tournament and Eugene Regional Most Outstanding Player. White comes from an Arizona family as his father and paternal grandfather both played baseball for the Wildcats and his uncle played football.

In three seasons for Arizona, White hit .315 with a .396 on-base percentage and .636 slugging percentage with 45 doubles, 17 triples, 49 home runs and 173 runs batted in. White finished second in Arizona history in HRs. White started 172 out of 177 games in his Arizona career.

Pitcher Tyler Neighbors was the 118th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. Neighbors currently plays for the San Antonio Missions of the AA Texas League. San Diego initially assigned Neighbors to Class A Lake Elsinore before he moved up to High A-Fort Wayne and San Antonio.

The Single-A team for Boston is the Salem Red Sox and their High-A team is the Greenville Drive. Expect White to be assigned to Salem or Greenville. Arizona catcher Adonys Guzman was selected after White in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arizona has already matched its four 2024 drafted players.

The success Arizona had in 2025 as the Big XII Tournament Champion, Eugene Regional Champion and winning the Chapel Hill Super Regional is capped off by what should be the most Wildcats drafted since 2021. Chip Hale and his staff have developed players ready for professional baseball.