Brandon Summerhill homers in return leading Arizona over Texas-Arlington

Brandon Summerhill hit a home run on the first pitch he faced on Tuesday night after missing the previous 17 games as Arizona defeated Texas-Arlington X-X. Adonys Guzman and Tommy Splaine also homered in the dominant Arizona win.

Summerhill's HR began a five-run Arizona first inning. A Garen Caulfield RBI groundout, followed by a two-run Guzman HR and a Gunner Geile RBI single, closed the Arizona scoring in the first inning. A Guzman RBI double and Geile sacrifice fly in the third extended the Arizona lead to 7-1.

Splaine's HR and a Summerhill RBI double made it 9-1. A Tyce Armstrong sacrifice fly in the first inning put Texas-Arlington up 1-0. Texas-Arlington had only two hits from the second through seventh innings. Doubles by Cade Dodson and Xavier Melendez each drove in a run in the eighth inning to close the scoring at 9-3.

Five Arizona players each had two hits. Guzman led Arizona with three RBIs and Geile and Summerhill each drove in two. Arizona used five different pitchers in a bullpen game to earn the win. Texas-Arlington starter Merek Sears allowed five earned runs on four hits and a hit batter before being pulled after 0.2 innings.

Bryce McKnight earned the win for Arizona in relief. McKnight pitched two innings and only allowed one walk with no strikeouts. Dodson had three of the five hits for Texas-Arlington with two runs scored and a run batted in. Texas-Arlington used seven pitchers on Wednesday in the loss.

Arizona is back on the road this weekend at Texas Tech. Arizona enters the weekend 12-6 in the Big XII, tied with Kansas State for second place. West Virginia leads the Big XII with a 13-3 conference record. Arizona is home next week with a game on Tuesday versus New Mexico State followed by a three-game weekend series versus TCU.,