Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries said his classmates are all doing great, honestly. And I can see, like, from when we when I first got here to now...how...better everybody is getting." Burries was one of three consensus five-star signees in the 2025 Arizona class.

Forwards Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat were also consensus five-star signees in the 2025 Arizona class per the 247Sports composite rankings. Burries and Peat could be starters for Arizona depending on the lineup Tommy Lloyd prefers.

Aristode is projected to be a key part of the rotation. At 6'8, Aristode gives Arizona excellent length and versatility at all three positions on the frontline. Lloyd will chose between returning starting forward Tobe Awaka, center Motiejus Krivas and Peat as starters on the frontline.

Point guard Jaden Bradley and wing Anthony Dell'Orso also return as starters for Arizona in 2025-26. The determination of Burries and Peat starting as freshmen will be influenced if Lloyd decides to start Dell'Orso, Krivas or both. Arizona has exceptional size on its 2025-26 roster.

Burries and freshman Bryce James have a history together. "Bryce, we played AAU together and he's been doing great...He's shooting the ball like crazy good. He's rebounding. He's...talking a lot, defending." Many scouting reports have stated James is more of a long-term prospect and could redshirt in 2025-26.

Peat had a great summer playing for the United States, coached by Lloyd, in the FIBA Under 19 World Cup in Switzerland. Peat was dominant at times and per Burries, that has continued in Arizona practices. "Koa, he's being dominant...getting downhill, rebounding, getting to the cup."

Adam Finkelstein, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports, called Aristode a "jumbo wing...with a versatile two-way game." Burries also stated Aristode is playing well offensively and defensively. "Dwayne, he's being great, being active, getting a lot of steals, deflections, shooting the ball at a high clip."

Arizona signed four foreign-born players in the 2025 class, as was to be expected under Lloyd. In addition to Aristode, who is a native of the Netherlands, Arizona also signed forwards Sidi Gueye, Ivan Karchenkov and Mabi Mawut. Burries provided insight on Karchenkov and Mawut.

Arizona commit 2025 Brayden Burries averaged 29.7 PPG this season for Roosevelt (CA) leading them to a CIF state championship — such an elite scoring guard with size at 6-foot-5, plays at his own pace, gets to his spots, does not shy contact, and can score off the dribble. pic.twitter.com/xIbWONzLQO — Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) May 5, 2025

Ivan, he's one of them...for sure. He's a smart guy. He plays off two feet. He can shoot it...He knows when to pass out of the post and...he's a great guy. Mabil, he's getting stronger...He's rebounding great, defending great, he can shoot the ball.

Karchenkov could compete to be a part of the rotation for Arizona in 2025-26. Gueye and Mawut are both redshirt candidates for Arizona. Lloyd has usually played an eight man rotation. Karchenkov projects to be the 10th player for Arizona in 2025-26 with guard Evan Nelson figuring prominately in the backcourt.

Depending on how their seasons develop, Burries and Peat could be one and done with Arizona. The future with the 2025 Arizona class is bright regardless of how long Burries and Peat remain at Arizona. Lloyd has set a foundation for Arizona in 2025-26 and beyond with the 2025 class.