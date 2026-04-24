Brayden Burries makes Arizona fans wait but officially declares for NBA Draft

Arizona star freshman combo guard Brayden Burries made Arizona fans wait, but officially entered the NBA Draft in late afternoon Eastern Daylight Time on Friday with a post on Instagram. Burries joins teammate Koa Peat, who announced his entry into the 2026 NBA Draft earlier in the day.

Burries is considered a lock 2026 NBA lottery pick. After struggling in the first five games of the season, Burries averaged 16.1 points per game on 49.1 percent from the field, 39.1 percent on three-point attempts, 80.5 percent on free throws with a 57.2 eFG percentage, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 2025-26.

Burries showcased his versatility by leading Arizona in scoring and being the backup point guard and secondary ball handler to senior Jaden Bradley. The versatility Burries displayed in his one season at Arizona is a major reason he should be the highest-drafted Arizona player since Bennedict Mathurin in 2022.

Burries thanked his family, including his mother specifically and his coaches throughout his basketball career. The 626 points Burries scored this season is the second most by a freshman in Arizona history. Center Deandre Ayton scored 694 during the 2017-18 season.

Brayden Burries has declared for the 2026 NBA draft pic.twitter.com/GtG99ZZLRZ — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) April 24, 2026

Recapping Burries 2025-26 season

Burries struggled in his first five games with Arizona, averaging 8.8 PPG, on 33.3 percent from the field and made only five of 17 three-point attempts while also posting 1.8 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.6 steals. Despite Burries' struggles, Arizona beat Florida, won at Connecticut and defeated UCLA in the first five games.

Burries finished the season with 14 20-point games, that included his career high of 31 in the final regular season game at Colorado. Burries also had three games with at least 10 rebounds and a season high seven assists in a January win over West Virginia. The legacy of Arizona guard play continued with Burries.