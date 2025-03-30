Brayden Burries was at Arizona loss to Duke per national report

Eric Bossi of 247Sports reported on Friday that five-star guard Brayden Burries attended Arizona's 100-93 loss to Duke in the East Regional Semifinals at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday. Bossi stated Burries is getting closer to making a decision and that Arizona currently has a slight lead for a commitment.

Burries and his Eastvale, California, Roosevelt teammates were playing in the Throne National Championship in East Rutherford. Roosevelt lost 69-67 to Plainfield, New Jersey, in the quarterfinals with Burries contributing 32 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in his last high school game per Bossi.

In the last two seasons, Burries averaged 27.2 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.8 steals while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent on three-point attempts and 77.3 percent from the free throw line. Burries will play in the McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Burries is a 6'2 and 200-pound combo guard who would complement Jaden Bradley well. The 247 Sports composite rankings have Burries as the 11th-best prospect in the 2025 class, second combo guard and third player in California. No 247Sports crystal balls have been logged for Burries yet.

"He headed over to the Prudential Center to watch Arizona play Duke. Arizona, he's been to unofficially and officially...Arizona a lot of things are lining up for them. They've got the playing time available with Caleb Love out the door, they've got a really good friend of his currently on the team in Carter Bryant, Bryce James, the son of LeBron...was a summer teammate of him and (he and) Koa Peat have the same representation...That doesn't guarantee that he goes to Arizona, but certainly you see some things lining up in the Wildcats' favor and if we had to name...a favorite right now, we would give Arizona that slight lead. " Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Arizona is the favorite for Burries with a 30.3 percent chance for a commitment from Burries per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. USC is the second favorite for Burries at 13.3 percent, Oregon at 11.4 percent and Alabama, SMU and Tennessee at 9.5 percent. SMU is not one of the finalists for Burries per Bossi.

Burries would be a good fit for Arizona with Caleb Love exhausting his eligibility and K.J. Lewis entering the transfer portal on Saturday. Arizona returns starting point guard Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso, who was the third guard in the starting lineup for the Wildcats in 2024-25.

Lewis was third on Arizona in minutes behind Bradley and Love. Arizona needs to add scoring on the perimeter. Arizona received a commitment from five-star forward Koa Peat on Thursday to boost the 2025 Arizona class to 16th in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Freshman Carter Bryant is expected to enter the 2025 NBA Draft and Arizona loses starter Trey Towsend from the frontline. Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas, Peat and Henri Veesar provide Arizona with an elite frontline entering next season. As the roster currently stands, Burries would compete for a starting spot in 2025-26.

The addition of Burries would push Arizona to the fourth 2025 class in the 247Sports rankings behind Duke, Houston and Connecticut. Arizona already has its best class under Tommy Lloyd with Dwayne Aristode, Bryce James and Peat. Adding Burries would make the 2025 class one of the best in program history.