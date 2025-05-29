Brendan Summerhill projected as high 1st-round MLB pick by ESPN

Arizona rightfielder Brendan Summerhill is projected to be selected 11th overall in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft in June by the Athletics by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. Summerhill and Arizona are preparing to begin their NCAA Tournament run on Friday versus Cal Poly in the Eugene, Oregon regional.

Summerhill struggled with injuries in 2025 that caused him to miss 22 games. In spite of missing 22 games, Summerhill had career highs with a .386 batting average, .512 on base percentage, .612 slugging percentage and 10 stolen bases and added with three home runs and 31 runs batted in.

After playing in only 22 games as a freshman in 2023, Summerhill became a breakout star for Arizona in 2024, hitting .324.,.399, .550 with eight HRs, 59 RBIs, 18 doubles, six triples and seven SBs. Arizona is 25-10 in 2025 when Summerhill plays and 13-8 without him through the Big XII Tournament.

Summerhill earned honorable mention All-Big XII and was named to the all-conference tournament team. In the Big XII Tournament, Summerhill had three hits in nine at-bats with three runs scored and a stolen base. McDaniel projects Summerhill as a centerfielder

"11. Athletics

Brendan Summerhill, CF, Arizona



Top 150 rank: 27



The A's have been tied to Summerhill all spring and this is about where he should land anyway; he'll be ranked higher when I update my list." Kiley McDaniel, MLBN

Summerhill is projected to be the first first-round pick from Arizona since Chase Davis was the 21st overall selection by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. If Summerhill is chosen 11th, as McDaniel projects, he would be the second-highest drafted player from Arizona, behind Eddie Leon, chosen ninth overall by Minnesota in 1965.

Summerhill would be the fourth Arizona player selected in the first round in the last six MLB drafts. In addition to Davis, Daniel Susac was chosen 19th overall by the then Oakland A's in 2022 and Austin Wells was selected 28th overall by the New York Yankees in 2020.

The MLB.com scouting report said Summerhill "has the chance to be a dynamic player on both sides of the ball" and "he has the chance to be an everyday outfielder at the next level." The MLB.com scouting report agreed with McDaniel projecting as an MLB CF to take pressure off him to produce power as a corner OF.