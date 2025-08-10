Brent Brennan and Arizona staff have high expectations for WR Kris Hutson

The expectations for Arizona wide recevier Kris Hutsoni are really high entering the 2025 season per head coach Brent Brennan. Hutson provides Arizona with an experienced WR with a proven history of production and could be the top receiver for the Wildcats in 2025.

Huston was highly regarded coming out of high school as a four-star signee with Oregon in the Class of 2020. As a sophomore in 2021, Hutson became a parr of the Oregon rotation with 31 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns.

Hutson followed that up with 44 receptions for 472 yards and no touchdowns as a junior in 2023. After playing only five games with one reception during the 2023 season, Hutson transferred to Washington State. Hutson had 54 reception for 683 yards and two TDs in 2024.

When 247Sports releases their team talent composite later this month, expect Hutson to be the highest-rated WR on the Arizona roster. Hutson was able to transfer to Arizona after receiving an extra year due to Covid in 2020.

"Our expectations for Kris are really high. He's...played a lot offootball...he...matches high-level talent with a lot of experience...he plays with a lot of confidence out there...He's a really technically sound receiver....Me as a receiver guy. I'm always trying to pick on little things with him...He's really, really clean that way. And so, it's fun. It's fun to see him make the plays. " Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

A lot of targets are available for Arizona in 2025 with the departure of Tetairoa McMillan. New offensive coordinator Seth Doege is expected to revive an Arizona offense that was moribund beyond McMillan during the 2024 season.

Hutson was a clutch and explosive receiver for Washington State in 2024, with 31 of his 54 receptions for first downs, 19 catches for 15 or more yards and five for 25 or more yards. Brennan also mentioned Hutson has been building chemistry with Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita.

Hutson was consistent during the 2024 season with at least three receptions in 11 games and 60 receiving yards in nine contests. Hutson should help Arizona stretch the field. Brennan said earlier in training camp Arizona has improved its speed at WR on the 2025 roster.