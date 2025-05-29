Brent Brennan and his staff identified experienced transfers for 2025

Speaking to reporters at the end of spring practice in April, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan stated he and his staff had a goal of identifying experienced players through the transfer portal no matter where they played previously.

Arizona added 27 transfers to its 2025 roster that includes tight end Keyan Burnett, who transferred to Kansas after last season and rejoined the Wildcats after spring practice. Burnett counts as one of 12 incoming transfers to Arizona from other power conference programs.

Kris Hutson, who began his career at Oregon and transferred to Arizona from Washington State, was repeatedly praised throughout spring practice and is poised to be the leading receiver for the Wildcats in 2025. Hutson set career highs with 54 receptions for 683 yards and tied his career best with two touchdowns in 2024.

Brennan specifically mentioned running back Quincy Craig when discussing the evaluation process for the transfers Arizona signed to its 2025 roster. Craig had 219 carries for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns and 55 receptions for 530 yards and another eight scores in three seasons at Portland State.

"We went into the portal...identifying players that had played a lot of football..looking for guys that had played. It didn't matter where...if we watched the film and evaluated and thought that player could help us, you know, we went after those guys." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Craig is one of multiple Arizona players who are making the huge leap from the Football Championship Subdivision to playing in the Big XII. Arizona also signed running backs Mike Mitchell from Utah, who is out for the season and Ishmael Mahdi from Texas State, who is expected to make a big impact.

Wide receiver is another prime position Arizona restocked through the transfer portal. In addition to Hutson, Arizona brought in Cameron Barmore from FCS Mercyhurst, Tre Spivey III from Kansas State, Javin Whatley from FCS Chattanooga and Luke Wysong from New Mexico. Hutson Spivey and Wysong will be the WRs to watch.

Burnett has the highest transfer grade on the 2025 Arizona roster. Defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight, offensive tackle Ty Buchanan and Wysong have the next highest grades among Arizona transfers. Expect several Arizona transfers to start in 2025.

Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, nose tackle Tiaoalii Savea and McKnight on defense and right guard Ka'ena Decambra, Buchanan, Hutson, Mahdi and Wysong on offense are transfers who are projected to start for Arizona on defense in 2025.