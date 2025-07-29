Brent Brennan announced Utah transfer RB Mike Mitchell no longer with Arizona

Meeting with the media a day before beginning training camp, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan stated running back Mike Mitchell, who suffered a significant injury during spring practice, is no longer with the football program. Mitchell transferred to Arizona from Utah during the offseason.

Mitchell was the 1,096th transfer and 69th RB in the 2024 portal. In 2024 with Utah, Mitchell had 47 carries for 158 yards and one TD in 11 games. Mitchell also had injury problems with Utah in 2024. Utah signed Mitchell as the 467th prospect and 29th RB as a three-star player in 2023.

In addition to Mitchell, Arizona also brought in Quincy Craig from Portland State and 2023 All-American Ismail Mahdi from Texas State as transfers through the 2025 portal. Madhi is expected to start and Craig and returnee Kedrick Reescano should have meaningful carries and snaps in 2025.

Brennan discussed the importance of focusing on the players who are with Arizona and those they brought back, who wanted to be there and the same with the coaching staff. Later in the press conference, Brennan discussed committing more to the run in 2024 to take press off quarterback Noah Fifita.

"Mike Mitchell's no longer with the football team..In terms of what we're doing today, we're bringing back the guys that are here and the guys that want to be here, players, coaches, staff, and everybody in between. We're excited about that, our second year at the University of Arizona, building our program here." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Mitchell would have been a redshirt sophomore in 2025. With the expectation that he was going to be out for the season, Mitchell would have to appeal the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility since he already took his redshirt season.

Mitchell was a player who would have added to the depth for Arizona at RB long-term. Mahdi is a senior, Carter a redshirt junior and Reescano is a redshirt sophomore. Arizona signed Cornelius Warren III and Wesley Yarbrough at RB in the 2025 class.

Arizona has a commitment from RB Brandon Smith in the 2026 class. Smith is the second-highest-ranked commit in the 2026 Arizona class behind four-star quarterback Oscar Rios. Arizona has the depth to absorb Mitchell leaving the program, especially in the short term.