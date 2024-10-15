Brent Brennan discusses Arizona team identity
Arizona has been extremely inconsistent through the first six games during their inaugural season under Brent Brennan. Arizona exploded offensively with a 61-39 win over New Mexico in the debut game for Brennan as the Wildcats' head coach in the 2024 season opener.
A week later Arizona won 22-10 over Northern Arizona. Arizona was poor on defense, offense and special teams in a 31-7 loss at Kansas State in week two. After a bye week, Arizona had an elite defensive performance and the offense had several big plays in a 23-10 win at Utah which was ranked 10th nationally at the time.
Arizona appeared to find its identity after two strong defensive performances. A pair of turnovers by Noah Fifita on their first three plays of the second half inside the Arizona red zone set up BYU for 10 points to push the score to 24-7. Arizona never recovered in a 41-19 loss in Provo on Saturday.
Fifita and preseason All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan were expected to be the foundation Arizona set as the identity of the 2024 team. The loss of WcomplementaryR Jacob Cowing has been far greater than anticipated. Arizona has been unable to develop a complementry WR to McMillan.
"I think in some ways we’re still finding that. When you turn on the tape we play hard, which I love. If you don’t have that you’re dead. I like where we’re at in terms of our effort, and right now that’s what we have to hang our hat on...The players are playing their tails off and...any challenges that we're having in terms of getting the outcomes we just desire is on the coaching staff and we have to fix those things."- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
In 2023 Arizona had a big play, explosive offense. Arizona finished 18th nationally in 2023 averaging 34.6 points per game and 20th gaining 448.0 yards per game. Arizona was 30th allowing 21.1 points per game and 50th permitting 357.9 total yards per game. The 2023 Wildcats had a bend but don't break defense.
Arizona lost 28 players to the transfer portal, three to the NFL Draft and brought in 26 transfers from other programs. Seven of the Arizona transfers followed Jedd Fisch to Washington. Brennan and his staff had a difficult task with a roster that is vastly different than it was in 2023, except at the top.
Arizona is 56th in the 247Sports Team Talent composite rankings. There are 134 FBS teams and 67 Power Conference teams. Arizona was 43rd in the 247Sports Team Talent composite rankings in 2023. Injuries have hindered Arizona defensively without the depth the Wildcats had in 2023.