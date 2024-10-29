Brent Brennan discusses UCF defensive coordinator and offensive play caller changes
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan discussed the drastic changes Central Florida made after their fifth straight loss on Saturday. Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn is giving up play calling to first-year offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. and Addison Williams replacing Ted Roof as defensive coordinator.
Central Florida lost 37-24 at home to BYU on Saturday. The Knights enter the game with Arizona ninth in the Big XII averaging 30.4 points per game and 11th allowing 27.1 PPG. Central Florida is second in the Big XII averaging 454.8 yards per game and 12th allowing 379.1 yards per game.
Central Florida is 11th in the Big XII averaging 25.6 PPG in conference play and 14th allowing 35.2 PPG versus league opponents. Central Florida is third in Big XII games averaging 434.4 yards per game and 13th allowing 445.2 yards per game. The defense for Central Florida has clearly been worse than the offense.
Roof began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama in 1987 and has worked in FBS since he was a linebackers coach at Georgia Tech in 1987. Central Florida players were informed of the change from Roof to Williams on Monday morning. Roof was hired from Oklahoma in January.
"That's always a tricky one because you don't know you know. I do think think it's really hard to make wholesale change in season. So I would think pieces of what they've done schematically are still going to be part of them. You know but it is it is a challenge because it's something different than what you're seeing on the film. You know considering that you know like all of your breakdowns are done and that type of stuff ."- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
Williams has been on the Central Florida staff since 2021 as the defensive backs coach. Before being hired at Central Florida, Williams was the safeties coach at Coastal Carolina. Williams previously coached at FCS Furman and Divison II Tusculum. Central Florida is 13th in the Big XII allowing 247.3 passing yards per game.
The Knights led the Big XII allowing 196.7 passing yards per game in 2023. Central Florida is 15th and second to last in the Big XII allowing 287.0 passing yards per game in conference games. Texas Tech is last overall and in conference games allowing 308.3 on the season and 325.4 versus Big XII opponents.
Noah Fifita completed 28 passes in 49 attempts for 301 yards, no TDs and two interceptions versus Texas Tech in a 28-22 loss earlier this month. Fifita had his best game on Saturday since the season opener. The redshirt sophomore completed 22 passes in 34 attempts for 301 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.