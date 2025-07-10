Brent Brennan discusses what he learned in year one at Arizona

Brent Brennan discussed what he learned in his first season as Arizona head coach during Big XII Media Days on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. Brennan led Arizona to a 4-8 record in his first season with the Wildcats after a successful tenure at San Jose State.

Brennan primarily focused on the transition he had to deal with in his first season as Arizona head coach. Arizona lost 36 players to the transfer portal and brought in 26 ahead of the 2024 season. Arizona lost 36 more to the 2025 Transfer Portal and will have 27 new players on the roster this season.

Arizona tied with Central Florida and Utah for 13th in the Big XII with a 2-7 record in 2024. The Wildcats were picked fifth in what is now the final preseason poll conducted of Big XII beat reporters. Injuries significantly hindered Arizona on the offensive line and defense in 2024.

Brennan missed most of the 2023-24 Winter Transfer Portal after not being hired until January. With Arizona's season ending in November, Brennan had a lot of time to reset his staff and add players who entered the portal when it opened on December 9 and closed on December 28.

"The biggest thing...I learned is...transition is challenging...There's lots of things that I could have done better as a head football coach...I have a better understanding... what that looks like and exactly which way we're going to do it...We want guys that want to be at the University of Arizona that are tough and believe in this program...The idea that we're going to chase guys in and out of the portal every year...I just don't think that gives you a chance to build the kind of connected, committed football team we want to build at Uof A." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Even with the return of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona was not able to replicate their 10-3 2023 season. Brennan believes he has a roster of more players who want to be at Arizona in 2025 than he did in 2024.

Building continuity will be important going forward. After flipping the coaching staff and the roster entering 2025, Brennan will hope to have foundational players beginning in 2025. Fifita could provide Arizona with continuity. Fifita has eligibility remaining through the 2026 season.

The transition for Arizona from the 2024 to the 2025 season should be easier entering the second season under Brennan and with Fifita returning. Building a connected and committed team is important for any head coach to set the culture for his program.

A commitment from four-star quarterback Oscar Rios will help Arizona set the foundation for the future. If Fifita returns in 2026, the transition at QB to Rios in 2027 will make it far less challenging for Brennan and the Arizona staff. The 2025 season is a pivotal one for Brennan and the Arizona football program.