Brent Brennan excited about elimination of Spring Transfer portal Window

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan told reporters earlier this week he was excited and supportive about the possibility of the elimination of the spring transfer portal. College Football writer Ross Dellenger reported on Wednesday that the NCAA Administrative committee decided on Wednesday to eliminate the spring portal.

The length of timing of a fall transfer portal window per Dellenger is undecided. Dellenger further stated that a proposal for a 10-day Transfer Portal window in January which was made by the football oversight commitee remains on the table.

Athlete representatives expressed concern over the short window, with more talks needed per Dellenger. Sources also told Dellenger the committee also adopted a move to make December a dead period and January 5 through 31 a contact period.

High school seniors being able to receive written offers from August 1 through November 15 is another change, per Dellenger. NCAA news issused their own social media post stating the elimination of the spring portal and fall graduate student exception.

"The more clarity we get on schedule, calendar, just a consistency where everyone's kind of on the same page, is good for college football...I like the one portal because...we're going to build our program from January...to August...having the team intact for that whole time is important...You're going to know who your players are. You're not going to go through spring practice and...lose a couple key pieces of your team...How all this ends up working out...I don't know...I'm excited about it. I'm supportive of it." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

The administrative committee will consider modifications to the proposed single January window that include the length and corresponding dates. The administrative committee will consider those modifications at their October meeting per NCAA News.

Administrative Committee eliminates DI football's spring transfer window and fall transfer window's graduate student exception.



In response to student-athlete feedback, football oversight committees will consider modifications to proposed single January window, including length… pic.twitter.com/fFP3sEf0ty — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) September 17, 2025

The revision in the Transfer Portal will work both ways. It will prevent a team from losing players but also from adding players and filling needs after spring practice. Arizona lost four transfers after spring practice and added two others.

Offensive lineman Keona Peat transferred to Arizona from Arizona State to join his brother Koa, who is a five-star freshman power forward for the Wildcats entering the 2025-26 season. Tight end Keyan Burnett returned to Arizona this spring after transferring to Kansas during the winter portal.

Including Burnett, Arizona added 29 transfers and lost 36 to the 2025 portal. The impact transfers for Arizona were all added during the winter portal. Burnett was targeted once in his season debut versus Kansas State on Friday and Peat has yet to receive snaps during the 2025 season.

Teams will now enter spring practice with clarity on rosters. Spring practice can return to building the culture and direction of the team without worrying about who will be there when training camp starts in August. Arizona had minimal losses and additions compared to other programs during 2025 spring practice.