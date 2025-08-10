Brent Brennan Expects Freshman Gio Richardson to be in 2025 mix

Freshman wide receiver Gio Richardson is pushing to be in the mix this fall, according to Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. Richardson is pushing to get healthy after suffering a broken fibula during a Chandler Basha playoff game that required surgery.

Richardson missed spring practice while recovering from the broken fibula. Arizona reloaded at WR in the offseason. Richardson is one of two true freshmen WRs for Arizona on the 2025 roster and there are four incoming transfers at the position.

Richardson can develop at his own pace with the WRs in front of him. Chris Hunter is the leading returning WR for Arizona. Incoming transfers Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong are projected to start with Hunter. Football Championship Subdivision transfer Javin Whatley is also projected to make an impact.

Four-star 2025 signee Isaiah Mizell was the highest-ranked signee in the 2025 Arizona class. Richardson will have to battle Mizzell and the five aforementioned WRs for snaps in 2025. Richardson is a multi-dimensional player who played both ways in college.

"Gio had the injury at the end of his high school career, so he was unavailable in spring practice. It's been great to see him really push and get healthy and...find ways to get into the mix this fall...My favorite thing about Gio is that he's a tough tough ass kid and you saw that in high school. He played both ways...on a really good high school football team. He's competitive...he's got real speed and...plays with...confidence and nice swagger...He's young, but he does not look like a young player running around out there with the offense." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Richardson had 114 receptions for 1,880 yards and 18 touchdowns and 552 kick return yards for Basha during his high school career. All but four receptions for 47 yards occurred during the last two seasons. Richardson also ran the 100 meters in high school with a top time of 10.76 seconds.

Richardson is 5'10 and listed at 170 pounds by 247Sports. Wysong, Whatley and returnee Jeremiah Patterson are projected to be ahead of Richardson in the slot. If Arizona wins easily as expected versus Hawaii and Weber State, Richardson should receive significant snaps.

Arizona primarily beat out Arizona State, Boise State, Kansas State and Vanderbilt for Richardson, where he also took official visits per his 247Sports timeline. Richardson to Arizona in July 2024, less than two weeks after his visit to Tucson. Vanderbilt also hosted Richardson for an official visit in November.

Based on the comments by Brennan, his high school production and speed, Richardson is a player who can exceed his recruiting ranking. Mizzell and Richardson potentially give Arizona an elite tandem at WR in the future. The experience of Hunter, Hutson and Wysong on the roster should help mentor Mizzell and Richardson.

Hunter, Hutson, Whatley and Wysong are all seniors in 2025. There will be a lot of opportunities at WR in spring practice 2026 and entering that fall. According to Brennan, Richardson will have a chance to make an impact as a true freshman.