Brent Brennan impressed by defensive physicality and 5-0 Arizona TO margin

Arizona forced five turnovers and the defensive backs played with physicality that pleased head coach Brent Brennan in their 40-6 season-opening win over Hawaii on Saturday. Safety Dalton Johnson led Arizona with 10 tackles and defensive back Gavin Hunter had an interception on Saturday.

Johnson led Arizona with 94 tackles in 2024. Hunter received his first career start with defensive backs Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Treyden Stukes out with injuries. The first career start for Hunter coming against Hawaii is especially meaningful for the Mililani High School Alum.

Arizona had several big hits and five pass breakups. Several of the PBUs were because of physicality from the secondary. Arizona held Hawaii to four conversions in 14 attempts on third down. Hawaii finished with 223 yards passing on 47 attempts and ran 29 times for 67 yards.

Arizona is 32nd nationally through games played on Saturday, allowing 3.82 yards per play. Arizona was 115th in 2024 allowing 6.31 yards per play. In the 2024 season opener, Arizona allowed 5.88 yards per play in a 61-39 win over New Mexico.

"Anytime you go 5-0 in the turnover battle...you're going to be in great shape in

that football game...That was outstanding....I love the way our defensive backs were triggering and showing up physically...that moment of recognition and exploding towards the football, then getting there with bad intentions...We saw some of that, which was fun." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Saturday was the first time Arizona forced five turnovers in a game and finished plus five in a contest since the 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the 2023 Alamo Bowl. Arizona forced eight turnovers for the entire 2024 season and never more than two in a single game.

Arizona kept Hawaii from creating big plays. Hawaii had two completions over 15 yards and only three runs over 10. Arizona needs to continue to play with the same intensity and physicality throughout the rest of the season that they played with against Hawaii.

Arizona hosts Football Championship Subdivision Weber State on Saturday before Kansas State comes to Tucson as Arizona begins a stretch of 10 straight games to finish the season against Big XII opponents. Arizona had the same stretch to end the 2024 season and won two games.