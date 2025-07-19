Brent Brennan names which offensive transfer additions excite him

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan named the offensive transfer additions he is excited about while appearing at Big XII media days earlier this month in Frisco, Texas. As many as five transfers could start for Arizona on offense to begin the 2025 season.

Brennan mentioned offensive tackle Ty Buchanan, running backs Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi and wide receivers Luke Wysong, Tre Spivey and Kris Hutson. Buchanan transferred from Texas Tech, Craig from Portland State, Mahdi from Texas State, Wysong from New Mexico and Huston from Washington State.

Buchanan is the projected starting right tackle for Arizona in 2025. Before transferring to Arizona, Buchanan spent three seasons at Texas Tech and one at USC. After redshirting at USC in 2021, Buchanan played in 24 games with nine starts during his three seasons at Texas Tech.

Craig improved in each of his three seasons at Portland State, finishing with 1,233 rushing yards on 5.6 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns with 55 receptions for 530 yards and another 10 scores. Arizona gains depth and experience with the addition of Craig.

"We're excited about Ty Buchanan...he's done a lot of good stuff in the offensive front. (Running backs and wide receivers) 75% of the room is new....Those things are going to be really exciting to watch, whether you're talking about Quincy Craig or Ismail Mahdi at the running back position. Luke Wysong, Tre Spivey, Kris Hutson at the receiver position." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

After one season at Football Bowl Subdivision Houston Christian, Mahdi ran for 2,322 yards and 14 TDs with 44 receptions for 470 yards and another three scores for Texas State in the last two years. Mahdi was named a first-team All-American in 2023 as an all-purpose player.

Wysong is tied for ninth in New Mexico history with 134 receptions for 1,465 receiving yards and three TDs with 199 rushing yards and another score. Wysong is projected to start with returnee Chris Hunter and Hutson at WR for Arizona in 2025.

Hutson spent his first four seasons at Oregon before transferring to Washington State last year and has 134 receptions for 1,619 yards and four TDs with 700 yards in kick and punt returns in his collegiate career. Huston received the most praise from the coaching staff among Arizona WRs this spring.

After losing a lot of talent to the Transfer Portal in the last two seasons, Brennan and his staff did a good job identifying players who can have an impact in 2025. The five incoming transfers mentioned by Brennan at Big XII Media Days are all expected 2025 starters for Arizona and should have an impact.