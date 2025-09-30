Brent Brennan Provides Update on Kedrick Reescano Injury Status

Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano was on a "just in case situation" according to head coach Brent Brennan, when he met with reporters on Monday. Brennan said they can't wait to get Reescano back and that they hope he is ready to play on Saturday versus Oklahoma State.

Reescano had 10 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown in the season opener as Arizona beat Hawai'i 40-6. Reescano has not played in the last three games. Arizona beat Weber State 48-3 and Kansas State 23-17 before losing 39-14 at Iowa State on Saturday without Reescano.

With Reescano out, Ismail Mahdi has been the primary ball carrier for Arizona. Mahdi has 34 carries for 325 yards and six receptions for 77 yards and a TD in the last three games. Quincy Craig has 11 carries for 46 yards and two receptions for 12 yards in the three games Reescano has not played.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has been running more with Reescano out. Fifita has 26 carries for 68 yards and two TDs in the last three games. Most of that production was against Kansas State when Fifita had 15 carries for 48 yards and both of his 2025 rushing TDs.

"Ked was just in case situation. I also think Ismail Mahdi has earned the right to play, right?...I think he's 300 plus yards in the last two games of total offense. He's proven to be effective runner, a really strong pass catcher, and also effective pass protector. And so, but we can't wait to get Ked back. We hope that happens, you know, that he's ready to rock and roll Saturday." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Reescano was the primary backup to Quali Conley in 2024. Entering the 2025 season, the projection was for Mahdi to be the lead RB or to share carries with Reescano. As Brennan mentioned, Mahdi provides Arizona with a versatile RB. Mahdi was an All-American as an all-purpose player at Texas State in 2023.

The versatility Mahdi provides Arizona as a blocker, receiver, and runner is going to keep him on the field. Mahdi was the best offensive player for Arizona in the past two games. Mahdi leads Arizona with 348 rushing yards and 494 all-purpose yards in 2025. Getting Reescano healthy adds another option for Arizona offensively.