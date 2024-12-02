Brent Brennan returning with staff changes as announced by Athletic Director
Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star reported late on Sunday night that he was told by Arizona Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois that Wildcats' head coach Brent Brennan is returning to lead the football program in 2025. Brennan finished his first season with Arizona 4-8 after a 49-7 loss to Arizona State on Saturday.
Lev quoted Reed-Francois about her postseason meeting with Brennan and the expectations for Arizona in the future. Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority reported offensive coordinator Dino Babers who was on a one-year contract will not be returning to Arizona for the 2025 season.
Lev reported that Reed-Francois did not state if the decision to retain Brennan was financially related. An entirely new Arizona football staff would have resulted in over $20 million in buyout per Lev. More changes on the coaching staff could be coming. Matt Adkins took over as Arizona's play caller from Babers and they regressed offensively.
Arizona will lose running back Quali Conley, offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan among key players in 2024. Retaining quarterback Noah Fifita is critical for Arizona entering the 2025 season. Wide receiver Chris Hunter began emerging at the end of the 2024 season.
"We talked about his plan to address the challenges...We talked about revenue-share. We talked about resources. We talked about personnel. We talked about the identity of the football program...When we talk about the overall plan, we want to evaluate our strength and conditioning program and ensure that that is world-class...Injury prevention is a key. Strength and conditioning is a key. Recruiting is a key. We're looking at every aspect of this football program and ensuring that (each) is the best possible component."- Arizona AD Desiree Reed-Francois
Who Arizona hires to replace Babers is essential. Arizona finished 115th nationally averaging 21.8 points per game and 98th averaging 354.5 total yards per game. Arizona regressed offensively throughout the season. The Wildcats were 124th averaging 17.8 PPG versus Big XII opponents and 114th posting 326.6 YPG.
The transfer portal opens on December 9. Adding potential impact players on offense is important for Arizona. They need every position with the exception of quarterback. Keedrick Reescano appears to the the starting running back in 2025 and Hunter will be the WR one. Arizona needs depth behind Hunter and Reescano.
Arizona will also lose transfers. Backup quarterback Brayden Dorman announced his intention to transfer via a post on X Sunday night. Arizona returns backup QB Cole Tannenbaum and has commitments from three-star prospects Robert McDaniel and Luke Haugo in the 2025 class.
Brennan acknowledged in his post-game press conference there is nothing he can do to quiet his critics who will only back off are Arizona wins. That is nine months away. Brennan will presumably enter the 2025 season on the hot seat. The 2025 off-season is critical for Brennan to set the foundation for the future of the Arizona football program.