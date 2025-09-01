Brent Brennan reveals Arizona cautious approach with injured players

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan provided injury updates on several Arizona projected starters who did not play in the 40-6 season-opening win over Hawaii on Saturday night. Brennan discussed offensive tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai and wide receiver Kris Hutson specifically.

Tapa'atoutai was listed as the co-starting right tackle with Tristan Bounds on the depth chart for the Hawaii game. Hutson and New Mexico transfer Luke Wysong are expected to be the top wide receivers for Miami in 2025.

Arizona also played without defensive backs Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Treydan Stukes against Hawaii. Stukes and Tapa'atoutai both suffered season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injuries during the 2024 season. Stukes played four games in 2024 and Tapa'atoutai six before their seasons ended.

Brennan did not present a timetable on when he expects the injured players to return for Arizona. Arizona hosts Weber State on Saturday and Kansas State on September 12 before a bye week. Arizona can afford to continue being cautious with injuries against Kansas State on Saturday.

"It's case by case...we knew...with Rhino, we wanted him to get...the reps of pregame and get through some of that and you know he's still coming back from that injury...We knew that Kris' injury was still on the mend and so we weren't going to push that envelope at all." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Gavin Hunter got the start with Groves-Killebrew and Stukes out and had two tackles, one interception and a pass breakup on Saturday. Arizona used a WR by committee versus Hawaii. Javin Whatley led Arizona with three receptions for 38 yards.

Arizona leaned on the run offensively with 33 carries for 183 yards. Quarterback Noah Fifita and running backs Quincy Craig, Ismail Mahdi and Keedrick Reescano each scored touchdowns for Arizona on Saturday. Craig ran for 125 yards on seven carries.

Wysong had only one reception for seven yards. Getting the injured players back is critical once Arizona begins a 10-game stretch versus Big XII opponents to finish the regular season. The Big XII now requires injury reports by Thursday against conference opponents beginning with the 2025 season.