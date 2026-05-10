Brent Brennan's most important recruit could make or break Arizona’s 2027 class

With only seven four-star players in Arizona in the 2027 class per the 247Sports rankings, the Wildcats need to recruit well in-state. Four 2027 Arizona blue-chip prospects are committed to other programs. The one 2027 four-star Arizona prospect considering the Wildcats is wide receiver Jai Jones.

Jones is the 314th prospect, 41st WR and sixth prospect in Arizona per the 2027 247Sports composite rankings. In three varsity seasons with Chandler, Jones has 114 receptions, 1,502 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns per MaxPreps.

Jones had a breakout junior season with 54 receptions for 922 yards and 10 TDs, with three kickoff returns for 129 yards and three punt returns for 29 yards. At 6'2 and 175 pounds, Jones would join 2026 Arizona signee R.J. Mosley, 6'4, 185, to provide the Wildcats with excellent size at WR in future seasons.

Arizona has commitments from three-star tight ends Max Markofski and Braylen Ross and wide receiver Trey Smith in the 2027 class. Smith is 6'0 and 165 pounds. Arizona will need to get Smith in their strength and conditioning program if he is going to make an impact as a true freshman in 2027.

Jai Jones' potential impact on 2027 Arizona class

Arizona would move from the 65th-ranked 2027 class to 55th and 13th in the Big XII to ninth in the conference with a commitment from Jones. Jones is taking his official visit to Arizona the weekend of June 19. That is the final weekend of official visits this summer.

Arizona has two former four-star WRs on its 2026 roster. Rising sophomore Isaiah Mizell and Mosley should compete for snaps in 2026 in a deep WR room for Arizona as the two most talented players at the position per their ratings as prospects according to 247Sports. Gaining a commitment from Jones would increase the Arizona WR talent.