Brent Brennan says any in-season coaching changes are ongoing evaluation process
Arizona already made one change in their coaching staff this season with offensive coordinator Dino Babers ceding play calling to tight ends coach Matt Adkins. Head coach Brent Brennan stated during his press conference with Arizona beat reporters on Monday any in-season changes are an ongoing process.
The entire team for Arizona has been bad in the last two weeks. Arizona lost 41-19 at BYU on October 12 and to Colorado 34-7 on Saturday. Arizona has allowed 398 total yards in each of the last two games and had only 245 versus Colorado and gaining a relatively respectable 389 at BYU.
Arizona has committed seven turnovers in the past four games. BYU was plus three in turnovers versus Arizona. Where the Arizona turnovers occurred were especially detrimental. Quarterback Noah Fifitia had a fumble and an interception on the first and third plays of the second half at BYU.
Those turnovers increased the BYU lead from 14-7 to 24-7 and essentially ended the game. Arizona did force three turnovers versus Colorado. Babers and defensive coordinator Duane Akina are longtime college football coaches who previously worked with Brennan at Arizona under Dick Tomey.
"We made that decision this year...that's an ongoing process...You know whenever you're in a window like we're in right now, where you've struggled...you're evaluating every part of the program from top to bottom...How we eat, how we practice, how we sleep, how we travel, how we coach them, our Indo...everything, so...that's an ongoing process, always is."- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
Other than the Utah game, Arizona has been mediocre to bad over its last five games. The Arizona win over then 10th ranked Utah looks less impressive now with the Utes on a three-game losing streak. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham just relieved five-year offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig of his duties.
When Adkins was added play-calling duties following the bye week, Brennan said Babers was hired as a mentor to the offensive staff with the plan to elevate someone who demonstrated they were ready to be a play-caller. Adkins emerged from the offensive staff with Babers and Brennan believing he was ready to become a playcaller.
Arizona has not allowed over 400 yards since the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico. Arizona is 70th nationally allowing 362.0 yards per game. The Wildcats are 94th allowing 27.6 points per game. Part of that is the turnovers by the offense putting the defense in a difficult position.
With five games remaining in the season, it seems unlikely Arizona will make a change in the defensive play calling. Linebackers coach Danny Gonzalez, who was previously the head coach at New Mexico, would be the most likely to potentially be elevated as the defensive playcaller.