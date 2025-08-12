Brent Brennan states importance of Arizona Stadium nighttime practices

Head coach Brent Brennan discussed the importance of the practice under the lights at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. Brennan noted Arizona practicing in Arizona Stadium at night is critical, with the majority of the home games played by the Wildcats occurring at night.

Arizona State and Colorado were the only 2024 Arizona home games that did not conclude at night. The 2024 game against West Virginia began at 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time. Only the first three games on the 2025 Arizona schedule have received designated kickoff times.

The season opener versus Hawaii will kickoff at 7:30 PM MST on August 30 on TNT. Weber State at Arizona on September 6 has a 7:00 PM MST kickoff time on ESPN+. Kansas State will kickoff on September 12 at 6:00 PM MST on Fox Sports.

Arizona will also host Oklahoma State on October 4, BYU on October 11, Kansas on November 8 and Baylor on November 22. Hawaii is used to night games. Six of the seven 2025 Hawaii home games have an evening kickoff.

"I love being in Arizona Stadium...this is the first time we've been able to get in here this...training camp...It's important for our players to just be on the surface we play on...for them to feel the atmosphere or just feel the environment, the lights...just what the turf's like...with just as many night games as we play here...ways to get us in here at nighttime to get us a chance to...what it feels like and be in the place where we're going to play games...I'm excited...nighttime practices always have great energy."

Arizona was 3-1 in games that had a nighttime kickoff during the 2024 season. Practicing in Arizona Stadium allowed Brennan and his staff the ability to simulate conditions and sense what the field will feel like. The players also get a chance to get used to the lights at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona also held spring practices at night. August training camp is different, with the spring transfers and freshmen who have arrived over the summer receiving their first experiences practicing in Arizona Stadium. Players also receive a break from the heat with nighttime about 20 degrees cooler.

Most players have had the experience of playing night games in high school, especially those from the South and West. Arizona joining the Big XII will also likely have a long-term impact on Arizona playing night games. Arizona and Arizona State are the only teams at least two hours behind other Big XII teams most of the season.

Playing at night should also create a more raucous crowd. Hawaii and Kansas State being played on national television should create more excitement for the crowd. Expect Arizona to have more night games scheduled later in the season with a potential for some on national TV outlets.