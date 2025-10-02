Brent Brennan States Oklahoma State QB Is a Dual Threat Guy

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan told reporters in his preview of Oklahoma State that quarterback Zach Flores is "a dual threat guy and he can be a problem with his arm and his legs." Flores became the starter for Oklahoma State after Hauss Hejny was injured in the season opener and required foot surgery.

In four games, Flores has completed 56.7 percent of his pass attempts for 649 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, has 25 carries for 83 yards and a score and one reception for four yards. Flores lost the competition to Hejny to be the starting QB for Oklahoma State in 2025.

Flores is a third-year freshman after redshirting in 2023 in his first season with Oklahoma State and receiving a medical redshirt for 2024 with an injury. Most of the production for Flores in 2025 has been in the last two games. Flores completed 59.3 percent of his pass attempts for 446 and ran 16 times for 81 yards and a TD in the last two weeks.

Oklahoma State lost 19-12 to Tulsa on September 19 and 45-27 to Baylor on September 28. The loss to Tulsa preceded Oklahoma State firing head coach Mike Gundy three games into his 21st season in Stillwater. Gundy was the Oklahoma State starting QB when Barry Sanders won the 1988 Heisman Trophy.

Flores is last in the Big XII among QBs with more than 41 pass attempts, averaging 162.3 passing yards per game, 16th and lowest in the conference and with a 98.77 passer rating, which is the only one below 100 among those who qualify and the bottom with a 56.7 passer rating and the least, posting 5.4 yards per attempt.

In three games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents in 2025, Flores has completed 55.0 percent of his pass attempts for 513 yards, 5.1 yards per attempt, no TDs, two interceptions and a 94.09 passer rating.

Flores has 21 completions of 10 or more yards, seven of 20 or more, five of 30 or more and two for 40 or more yards. Arizona allowed seven pass plays of 19 yards or more to Iowa State, with six for more than 20. The Wildcats have to limit big plays. Flores also has five carries for 10 yards or more in 2025.