Brent Brennan takes responsibility for Noah Fifita's 2024 struggles

Speaking at Big XII Media Days on Wednesday, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan took responsibility for the regression of quarterback Noah Fifita in 2024. Brennan mentioned Arizona did not run effectively enough and needed to do a better job protecting Fifita.

Arizona was 62nd nationally in 2024, allowing 5.42 tackles per loss per game, 91st with opponents averaging 2.33 sacks per game and 97th, averaging 3.82 yards per carry. Brennan remade about half of his coaching staff. That includes new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Doege was the offensive coordinator at Marshall in 2024. Marshall was 20th nationally, averaging 5.15 YPC and 18th, posting 201.69 rushing yards per game. Taking pressure off of Fifita in 2025 will make defenses respect Arizona more offensively.

Fifita completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2023. As a redshirt sophomore in 2024 playing in a new offense, Fifita completed 60.5 percent for 2,958 yards, 18 TDs and 12 interceptions.

"The step back for Noah Fifita is my fault, not his. We didn't do a good enough job running the football and we didn't do a good enough job protecting him... Which I think we've done. We've made some moves in the direction of making that better...When we get to December, everybody in the Conference and maybe everybody in America is going to be talking about Noah Fifita. " Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Arizona brought in all-purpose, all-American Ismail Mahdi. In the last two seasons at Texas State, Mahdi had 2,322 rushing yards and 14 TDs and 44 receptions for 470 yards and another three scores. Mahdi should provide Arizona with a needed multi-dimensional player to balance the offense.

Starting left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai returns for Arizona after missing the final six games in 2024. Former Texas Tech and USC offensive lineman Ty Buchanan is the projected starting right tackle for Arizona in 2025. Buchanan and Tapa'atoutai should provide Fifita with more protection in 2025

Fifita having a redemptive season is critical for Arizona. Arizona struggled significantly versus Big XII opponents in 2024. The Wildcats averaged 41.5 points in two non-conference games and 17.8 in 10 games versus Big XII opponents. How Fifita and Arizona perform offensively versus Big XII opponents could determine their 2025 success.