Brent Brennan winning record in season openers comes with an asterisk

Brent Brennan has five wins and three losses in season openers in his eight years as a head coach. Four of those five wins and one loss in a season opener were against Football Championship Subdivision opponents. Arizona beat New Mexico 61-39 in Brennan's debut with the Wildcats in 2024.

Tetairoa McMillan had 10 receptions, set a program record with 304 yards and tied the Arizona standard with four touchdown catches in the 2024 season-opening win over New Mexico. The offense was elite, but the struggling defense versus New Mexico foreshadowed the remainder of the season.

In his debut game as a head coach in 2017, San Jose State lost 42-22 to 19th-ranked South Florida. San Jose State got off to a great start with a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. South Florida scored the next 42 points, including 28 in the second quarter to earn the win.

San Jose State began the second season under Brennan with a 44-38 loss to FCS California-Davis. The Aggies took control with a 21-7 advantage in the second quarter to lead 35-21 at halftime and never trailed after that. San Jose State finished with 11 losses for the second consecutive season in 2018.

San Jose State won its first season-opening game under Brennan with a 35-18 win over FCS Northern Colorado in 2019. The Spartans took a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, extended it to 21-6 at halftime and never trailed. San Jose State finished the 2019 season with a 5-7 record.

In the Covid-shortened 2020 season, San Jose State opened with a 17-6 win over Air Force on October 24. After a 7-0 regular season, San Jose State lost 34-13 to Ball State in the Arizona Bowl. Brennan was considered one of the leading candidates to be the Arizona head coach before Jedd Fisch was hired beginning in 2021.

San Jose State opened the 2021 season with a 45-14 win over FCS Southern Utah. The Spartans led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to the easy win. San Jose State was not able to build on their 2020 season and finished 5-7.

San Jose State opened the 202 season with a 21-17 win over FCS Portland State. The Spartans needed a two-yard TD run on the final play of the game to earn the win. ESPN gave San Jose State a 91.7 percent chance to beat Portland State entering the game.

In his last season opener at San Jose State, Brennan and the Spartans were defeated by USC 56-28. San Jose State trailed 21-14 at halftime before being outscored 21-7 in the third quarter on their way to being doubled up. San Jose State finished 7-6 in 2023 that included a 24-14 loss to Coastal Carolina in the Hawaii Bowl.

Arizona enters the 2024 season with three consecutive wins in season openers. In addition to the 2024 season-opening win over New Mexico, Arizona beat FCS Northern Arizona 38-3 in the 2023 season opener and beat San Diego State 38-20 to open 2022.