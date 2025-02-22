BYU at Arizona basketball: Odds, Series history and Televlsion

After winning 85-74 at BYU on February 5, Arizona goes for the season sweet on Saturday when they host BYU. Arizona earned their first Big XII sweep when they beat Baylor for the second time this season on Monday. BYU gave Kansas their record-tying worst loss under Bill Self with a 91-57 win on Tuesday night.

Arizona ended a two-game losing streak with the win at Baylor. After TCU beat Texas Tech this week Arizona moved back into sole possession of second place in the Big XII with a 12-3 record. BYU is currently in fifth place, two games behind Iowa and Texas Tech for third. An Arizona win clinches a tie for fourth place in the Big XII.

The top four teams in the Big XII standings at the end of the regular season earn a double-bye to the quarterfinal in the conference tournament in Kansas City that starts on March 11. The quarterfinals begin on March 13. Houston is in first-place in the Big XII with a 14-1 record and owns the tiebreaker over Arizona.

Arizona shut down BYU offensively to end the game as the Cougars made only two of their last 11 shots. BYU missed nine straight shots from the field before making two field goals in the final minute with the outcome already decided. Arizona has been elite defensively in Big XII games, holding opponents to 41.2 percent shooting.

BYU at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite over BYU per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with BYU is -155. Layiig the points with Arizona is -115. BYU is +240 on the money line and Arizona is -300. The over/under for BYU at Arizona is 153.5. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona and BYU are both 15-11 versus the point spread this season. Arizona is 8-5 versus the spread at home. BYU is 5-6 against the spread on the road. Arizona and BYU have both had 14 games go over and 12 under the total this season. The game went over the 153.5 total and Arizona covered as a 3.0 underdog last versus BYU.

Arizona versus BYU series history

BYU at Arizona TV

Rich Hollenberg wil call play-by-play and Chris Spatola is the analyst on BYU at Arizona for ESPN with an 8 PM MT tipoff.

Arizona leads the series with BYU 21-19. The win over BYU earlier this month ended a two-game losing streak to the Cougars. Arizona had won four consecutive games over BYU before the two consecutive losses.

What's next for Arizona?

Arizona hosts Utah on Wednesday, plays at Iowa State on March 1, hosts Arizona State on March 4 and plays their final game of the regular season at Kansas on March 8.