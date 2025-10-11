BYU at Arizona Final Odds Shifting Early on Saturday Morning and Predictions

Arizona is a 2.5-point underdog on Saturday versus BYU after it had been 1.5 in the middle of the week per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is +114 on the money line and BYU is -134. The over/under for BYU at Arizona is 47.5. Betting the over is -105 and placing money on the under is -115.

Arizona is 4-1 in 2025 against the point spread. The Wildcats covered the point spread in the four games they have won outright in 2025 and did not cover in their sole loss at Iowa State. Arizona is 1-1 as an underdog in 2025, with a 23-17 win over Kansas State as a 1.5-point underdog in addition to the loss at Iowa State.

BYU is 3-2 versus the point-spread in 2025. The Cougars covered in their first three 2025 games, but have not in their last two contests. BYU won 24-21 at Colorado as a 6.5-point favorite and beat West Virginia 38-24 as a 20.5-point favorite.

Two of five BYU games have exceeded the over in 2025. Arizona's loss at Iowa State was the only Wildcats' game that has gone over in 2025. Only a 46.5 point total for BYU's win over West Virginia was lower than the 47.5 for either the Cougars or Arizona during the 2025 season.

Arizona and BYU are among the top defenses in the Big XII, which includes the top two in pass defense. Points could be at a premium on Saturday. Arizona allowed a season high of 39 in the loss at Iowa State. BYU has not allowed more than 24 points in 2025.

Arizona scored 41 in a win over Oklahoma State last week but only 37 combined in a win over Kansas State and against Iowa State. The low mark for BYU in 2025 was 24 points against Colorado. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 30.4 percent chance to beat BYU.

BYU at Arizona predictions

The point spread is tight. If it was a point higher, Arizona would be a good bet to keep the game within a field goal. BYU at Arizona is a tough game to predict and has one of the lowest over/unders on Saturday per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

With the defenses being elite for most of the 2025 season, the under should be the safest bet. Expect both teams to play conservatively offensively in a low-scoring game. Multiple prop bets include Noah Fifita at 232.5 passing yards and Ismail Mahdi at 62.5 rushing yards.