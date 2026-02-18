BYU at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona hosts BYU on Wednesday, with both teams missing key players. Reserve Dwayne Aristode and starting forward Koa Peat are listed as out for Arizona on the Big XII availability report. BYU will be without star starting guard Richie Saunders and key reserve Dawson Baker.

Saunders was the most efficient player for BYU in an 86-83 loss to Arizona in January. Saunders scored 18 points on seven out of 11 from the field and three of seven on three-point attempts. Baker averaged 7.5 PPG in six games this season.

Arizona will also clearly be without Peat on Saturday against Houston. If Arizona beats BYU on Wednesday night, the Wildcats will tie Houston for first place in the Big XII. The game against BYU is also critical for Arizona to end a two-game losing streak ahead of playing at Houston as an underdog on Saturday.

Per the official Arizona X account, "Koa Peat has a muscle strain in his lower leg area. He will be re-evaluated next week and will return to the court when cleared by the medical staff." Aristode is out with an illness per the offical Arizona account.

BYU at Arizona: Game Time and Television

BYU at Arizona will tip-off at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. The top ESPN announcing team of Dan Shulman on play-by-play, Jay Bilas as the analyst and Kris Budden on the sideline will call their second consecutive Arizona game.

BYU at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is favored by 12.5 points over BYU in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. BYU is +660 and Arizona is -1050 on the money line. The over/under is 163.5

Arizona versus BYU All-Time Series

Arizona leads the All-Time series with BYU 22-20 and is 15-5 against the Cougars in Tucson. BYU won 96-95 in Tucson in 2025. Although Arizona won the previous meeting this year, BYU won three of the previous four games against Arizona.