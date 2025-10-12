BYU at Arizona Lightning Delay Latest Week 7 Game Status and Update

Update: Game resumed just after 7:00 PM MST

At the outset of the second quarter, about 5:50 PM Mountain Standard Time, BYU at Arizona incurred a lightning delay that will last at least 30 minutes. BYU leads 14-7. The Cougars were set to have a second and four at their own 31 to begin the second quarter.

BYU scored touchdowns on its second and third drives of the game to take a 14-0 lead. The Cougars scored their second touchdown on a 75-yard completion from Bear Bachmeier to Parker Kingston that completed a four-play 94-yard drive in 2:18.

Arizona answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive in 3:43 that concluded with a 17-yard TD pass from Noah Fifita to Kris Hutson. Fifita has seven completions in 11 attempts for 59 yards and the one TD. Arizona receivers have had several drops. Hutson has four receptions for 51 yards and the one TD.

BYU outgained Arizona 171-86 in the first quarter. BYU running back L.J. Martin has seven carries for 65 yards and a 28-yard TD run for the first score of the game. The Cougars have been balanced offensively with Bachmeier throwing for 91 yards and adding 15 yards rushing for 80 total for BYU.

more lightning detected in the area. we remain in a delay. https://t.co/S0SelPDjvY — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) October 12, 2025

Due to lightning in the area, we are now under a weather delay. We ask that fans please exit the seating area and seek shelter.



We will provide updates as they become available. — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) October 12, 2025

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said in between quarters that the Wildcats seemed to find their rhythm on the third drive. The Wildcats went three and out while losing one yard on the first drive. Arizona had five plays for 27 yards while gaining one first down on the second drive.

Arizona forced a three-and-out by BYU with the Cougars gaining five yards on the first drive. BYU has 160 yards on 13 plays on their last three possessions. The current possession before the lightning delay was one play for six yards. BYU at Arizona is airing live on ESPN2 with a studio show during the lightning delay.