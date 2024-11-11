BYU clear Big XII leader in post week 11 College Football Playoff rankings prediction
The 45-36 loss by Iowa State at Kansas on Saturday put BYU two games in front of everyone in the conference except following the Cougars' 22-21 win at Utah. With two wins in their final three games, BYU will play in the Big XII title game. Colorado is the only team remaining with one loss in Big XII games.
The loss by Miami at Georgia Tech moves BYU up to third in the College Football Playoff rankings predictions. BYU has the edge over SMU with a win over the Mustangs. Oregon remains first as one of three projected undefeated teams to make the CFP. Texas is projected as the highest-ranked one-loss team in the SEC.
As expected the CFP predictions are dominated by the Big 10 and SEC. Boise State as the highest-ranked Group of Five team, BYU, Notre Dame and SMU are the only teams outside of the Big 10 and SEC who are projected to earn CFP berths based on results through week 10.
Four teams each from the Big 10 and SEC are projected to earn a CFP berth based on current results. Georgia hosts Tennessee on Saturday night in a game with critical College Football Playoff implications. A loss by Georgia would be their third defeat this season and likely eliminate them from CFP consideration.
Seed
Team
Record
1
Oregon
10-0
2
Texas
8-1
3
BYU
9-0
4
SMU
8-1
5
Ohio State
8-1
6
Penn State
8-1
7
Tennessee
8-1
8
Indiana
10-0
9
Notre Dame
8-1
10
Alabama
7-2
11
Georgia
7-2
12
Boise State
8-1
A Georgia win and the at-large berths among SEC teams would start to get muddied. Georgia lost to Alabama and Mississippi but beat Texas. Alabama lost to Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Tennessee lost to Arkansas. Teams on the bubble will be watching to see what happens in the Big 10 and SEC.
Indiana at Ohio State on November 23 is another key game in the CFP race. The Hoosiers have the 100th toughest strength of schedule, but eighth best remaining schedule. Indiana has a bye this week and finishes the season at Purdue. If Indiana finishes the season at 11-1 they would almost definitely make the CFP.
The only way the Big XII could get a second berth is for BYU to finish the regular season undefeated and lose in the conference title game. Colorado is in control of a chance to earn a CFP berth. The Big XII winner earns an automatic berth in the CFP. Parity has hindered the Big XII in 2024.